How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Force is Tiny (and Incredibly Detailed) With This Amazing Lego Microscale Diorama

Lego microscale enthusiast RogueBantha has been busy. For the past year, he's been putting the finishing touches on this incredible battle scene between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire, and over the weekend he placed the last brick. Now, Lego and Star Wars have been done before here at Gizmodo (the former being profiled dutifully by Jesus during his awesome trip), but the extra cool thing about this busy, incredibly detailed scene is that it's done in 1:200 microscale. That means there's tiny X-Wing's making their strafing runs against tiny AT-AT's; a bad arse monorail system; and even a massive transport ship—all captured using as few pieces as possible.

Builder Tim Goddard gave Giz permission to post a few of the pics from his Flickr set, which is actually a snapshot of a bigger battle, complete with back story:

Welcome to Mustaneer! (it's not as distant as Mustafar) Basically it's a Rebel attack on an Imperial base and mining installation. About a year in the making, on and off, it is 75 by 125cm and all built in 1:200 scale. I've taken LOADS of pictures (OK, I've taken too many) but I've tried to write something interesting with each, so if you have a bit of spare time join me on a journey to a galaxy far far away....

Like he says, each photo in the set has a short summary detailing what's going on in the image. Believe you me, they're both interesting and helpful. Every nook and cranny of this diorama is filled with something, and not one inch centimeter went to waste. Check out some more below, but be sure to visit Bantha's page and leave him some love! Star Wars and Lego? WIN.

[Flickr set, used with permission]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles