As hot as a girl playing the Wii can be (Very NSFW link!), it is imperative that you wait for some real private time before touching yourself in an impure manner. And for the love of God—do not keep the Wii controller in your hand when you do it. Actually, it is best to just leave it in another room altogether. As you will see in this sketch from the BBC TV comedy show The Wrong Door, nothing good can come of it.