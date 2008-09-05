How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The BlackBerry Storm Should Launch on Verizon in November

If you have been wondering when you will finally be able to get your hands on the BlackBerry Storm / Thunder, sources at BGR claim that it has just gone into technical acceptance and it has been delayed internally while the kinks are worked out. All-in-all we are looking at around 6-8 weeks here to get everything wrapped up, which should put a release sometime in November. This information is not a guarantee, but I'm sure they are dedicated to shipping before Christmas no matter what the circumstances. [BGR]

