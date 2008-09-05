The BlackBerry Storm Should Launch on Verizon in November

If you have been wondering when you will finally be able to get your hands on the BlackBerry Storm / Thunder, sources at BGR claim that it has just gone into technical acceptance and it has been delayed internally while the kinks are worked out. All-in-all we are looking at around 6-8 weeks here to get everything wrapped up, which should put a release sometime in November. This information is not a guarantee, but I'm sure they are dedicated to shipping before Christmas no matter what the circumstances. [BGR]