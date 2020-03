In 1894, when German Emperor Wilhelm II ordered the construction of the neoclassicist Berliner Dom, otherwise known as the Berlin Cathedral, he probably didn't think it would turn out like this. Projected with the visual musings of graffiti artist Jaybo (specifically, Disney cartoon hands forming Hokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa), the Dom is always a spectacle...but not like this. Here's the cathedral on any other day:



[CircleCulture via Coolhunting]