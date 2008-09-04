The Anti-Invisibility Cloak Discovered, NOOOOOOOOOOO!

Why God, why? Just as Man was on the cusp of a real-life invisibility cloak—otherwise known as the gateway to the secrets of international government and the girl's locker room—some stupid-head Chinese scientists have already learned to thwart it. The theoretical "anti-cloak" would be a piece of material with identical optical bending properties to the original cloak. When the anti-cloak comes into contact with the invisibility cloak, it would bend light in such a way that the cloak becomes partially visible again.

But wait...apparently the anti-cloak can actually work to make the invisibility EVEN BETTER. OK, we're listening...

The flaw with the current (presumably scalable) methods of creating invisibility cloaks is that when the light bends around the user, that means the user is in complete darkness with no way to see the world outside.

Needless to say, this isn't what we had in mind at all.

With the anti-cloak, a tiny bit of the invisibility cloak could allow light in for a peep hole. And positioned correctly, such holes could usher in an entirely new era of espionage and/or lingerie. [ScienceDaily]