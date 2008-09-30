The 100-inch Rear Projection Television Upgrade

Owning a honking rear projection TV is an ever-increasing WASP social stigma, that is, unless it's so freaking huge that neighbours admire it with the same jealous-of-waste gleam in their eye as your original Hummer. One modder takes us step by step through how he removed the screen of his "big screen" TV and swapped it with a 100-inch replacement. The end result is successful, even if his craftsmanship is a bit wobbly around the edges. But the catch? It looks like it now runs at lights-off brightness levels. You know, like a cheap projector or something... [BonMul via HackaDay]