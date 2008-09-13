Ten Facts You Should Know About the LHC

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Neatorama has put together a good list of 10 basic questions on the Large Hadron Collider. It doesn't answer questions like "Why the heck can't Michael Zeller quote Star Trek correctly?" but it solves others, from why is it called Large Hadron Collider to why is it underground. My favourite, however, is Why is the LHC like a Werewolf?

Both are affected by the Moon! Like tides in the ocean, the ground is also subject to lunar attraction. When the Moon is full, the Earth's crust actually rises about 25 cm (9.8 in). This movement causes the circumference of the LHC to vary by (a whopping) 1 mm (out of 27 km, a factor of 0.000004%) but that's enough so that physicists need to take it into account.

Woof! Head to their LHC basic primer, titled 10 Things About the Large Hadron Collider You Wanted to Know But Were Afraid to Ask. [Neatorama]

