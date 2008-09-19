We've featured a couple of Wiimote charging solutions before, but here's one that's gotten around the pesky problem of charging without metal contacts—annoying if you actually use those Wiimote jackets. Teknocreations' InCharge allows you to dock up to two 'motes, silicon and all, to grab 25 hours of gameplay juice. How? Magic (i mean, inductive charging)! InCharge retails for $US34.99. [IGN via Nintendo Wii Fanboy]
Teknocreations' InCharge Juices Wiimotes Without Contact
