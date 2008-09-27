Teeny Web Server is Smaller Than a Business Card, and Way More Useful

Hackaday's running a cute little electronics project at the mo (well, if you think electronics can be cute) which shows you how to build a fully working web server on a circuit board no bigger than a business card, in plan at least. It's capable of serving up web pages and files and instead of using tricky-to-access EEPROMs it runs from code stored on a FAT-formatted SD card—easily accessible by PC. Check it out: it's pretty fascinating, and is a project you can follow...assuming you're darn good at delicate soldering work, and are into DIY electronics. Just don't go sewing the board to any clothing. [Hackaday via BBG]