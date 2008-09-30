Targus' Chill Mat For Macs Designed to Keep Your MacBook and Knees Cool

Generally I think "laptop coolers... meh" when I come across them, but the new Chill Mat from Targus—part of the new range for Macs—is actually a fairly sweet device. Mainly because it's just a simple mesh-top gizmo, that tilts your Mac to a more wrist-friendly position and it looks like it'd sit quite well, stylistically speaking, next to a MacBook (and yes, I'm one of those people who'd think about that.) It's got dual USB-powered fans to keep your Mac and knees chilled, and fits all Macbooks up the 17-inch Pro. Out now for $US50. [Targus]