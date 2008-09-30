Targus' Chill Mat For Macs Designed to Keep Your MacBook and Knees Cool

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Generally I think "laptop coolers... meh" when I come across them, but the new Chill Mat from Targus—part of the new range for Macs—is actually a fairly sweet device. Mainly because it's just a simple mesh-top gizmo, that tilts your Mac to a more wrist-friendly position and it looks like it'd sit quite well, stylistically speaking, next to a MacBook (and yes, I'm one of those people who'd think about that.) It's got dual USB-powered fans to keep your Mac and knees chilled, and fits all Macbooks up the 17-inch Pro. Out now for $US50. [Targus]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

