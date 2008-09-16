Sushi-Making Tube is More Like a Sushi-Making Lightsaber

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hmmm...this Sushezi sushi tube looks familiar. While it is all but useless as a weapon, the tube can help the average Joe enjoy professional looking sushi at home with its easy roll feature. Now that I think about it, maybe you could use it as a weapon—a salmonellasaber with an incapacitating puke blade. Available for US$20. [Taylor Gifts via RGS]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

