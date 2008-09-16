Hmmm...this Sushezi sushi tube looks familiar. While it is all but useless as a weapon, the tube can help the average Joe enjoy professional looking sushi at home with its easy roll feature. Now that I think about it, maybe you could use it as a weapon—a salmonellasaber with an incapacitating puke blade. Available for US$20. [Taylor Gifts via RGS]
Sushi-Making Tube is More Like a Sushi-Making Lightsaber
