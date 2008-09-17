Can't vouch for general build or image quality on this AOC 17-inch panel, but the 12mm-thin housing is a great look for $US200. The V17 has a resolution of 1440 x 900 with a contrast ratio of 5,000:1 and a 10ms response time. Good deal for a cheap desktop display that can also double as a bedroom HD monitor. AOC says end of 2008 for availability. [Slash Gear]
Super-Skinny AOC V17 17-Inch HD Monitor Has Equally Diminutive Price Tag
