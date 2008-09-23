1.3kg Sony Vaio TT Rumoured To Have Blu-ray Burner, 250GB SSD

According to leaks collected by Sony Insider, that Sony Vaio TT I mentioned yesterday is turning out to be one of the sweetest laptops we've ever not seen. A new spec sheet shows that the 1.3kg laptop will come in Champagne Gold, Crimson Red and Silk Black with respectable features, and then there will be a Premium Carbon Fibre Black, with a 250GB solid-state two-drive array and a 2X speed Blu-ray burner—with no change in overall weight. Sounds too good to be true, but here are the full leaked specs for your perusal:

VGN-TT190UBX:

• 11.1 inch LED screen with XBRITE-DuraView™ (1366×768)

• Intel® Core™ 2 Duo Processor SU9400 at 1.4ghz

• 4GB of DDR3 RAM

• 2.87 pounds

• (2x) Blu-Ray writer, reader / DVD writer, reader / CD writer, reader

• 250gb (128GBx2 RAID) solid state hard drive

• HDMI output, 2 USB ports

• Built-in camera

• Memory stick Pro, SD slot

• Bluetooth, 802.11b/g/n, ethernet

• Windows Vista Ultimate Common features of the VGN-TT190EIN, VGN-TT190EIR, VGN-TT190NIB:

• 11.1 inch LED screen with XBRITE-DuraView™ (1366×768)

• Intel® Core™ 2 Duo Processor SU9300 at 1.2ghz

• Up to 4GB of DDR3 RAM

• 2.87 pounds

• Hard drive options max out at 160GB (non SSD, SATA 5400rpm)

• DVD writer, reader / CD writer, reader

• HDMI output, 2 USB ports, VGA output

• Built-in camera

• Memory stick Pro, SD slot

• Bluetooth, 802.11a/b/g/n, ethernet; we are unsure which model will have the EVDO that was cleared by FCC

• Windows Vista® Home Premium (VGN-TT190EIN/VGN-TT190EIR), or Windows Vista® Business (VGN-TT190NIB can also get XP Pro)

