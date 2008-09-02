Study: 88% of IT Pros Would Steal Passwords or Data if Fired

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you needed another reason to keep your sysadmins happy: Out of 300 IT pros polled by security company Cyber Ark, 88% said they would steal sensitive data or futz with master login passwords if they happened to be fired. Granted, this is a study publicised by a company that offers services to protect networks against internal rogue operators, but the more data like this that comes out, the nicer our brave IT managers are likely to be treated. Or, the more ridiculous security barriers will be put in place to keep the good ones from easily doing their jobs—one or the other. So perhaps we should have our own informal comment survey—IT dudes: Would you go 21st century postal on your employers if you were let go? [Ars Technica, Image: shearforce]

