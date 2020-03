Made by Ryan Cashman, this movie shows you that with a chunk of ingenuity and a huge bucket-load of patience you can make movies with any old DSLR. Ryan's clip of an LED pianist was made with nothing more sophisticated than a green keychain LED and a Canon digital Rebel. He took a sequence of 20-30 second exposures, and strung them together later into an animated movie with original music. HD-video DSLRs? Pah... this is real art. [Vimeo via Wired]