STM Rogue Roller Could Be The Perfect Overnight Laptop Bag

rogue roller grey.red.jpgLet's face it: if you own a 17-inch laptop, the last thing you'll want to be doing is popping it into a backpack or a shoulder bag and carrying it around. Those things are heavy. Especially when you've got to get other stuff in your bag as well, like chargers, PSPs, iPods, clothes, toiletries, blow-up dolls... the list goes on and on.

That's why the STM Rogue Roller looks like it could be the perfect overnight laptop bag. Not only will it fit in your 17-incher without a drama, it also has wheels. So you can roll it around without having to do any manual lifting. And knowing the type of people who read Giz, heavy lifting isn't a favoured pastime of anyone here.

While the design isn't anything revolutionary, it is made by STM, and in my experience their stuff is well-made and comfortable. If you want one of these for yourself, they come in a grey/black combination and a grey/red combination for $179.95.

[STM bags]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

