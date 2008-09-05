Stimuli 3.0 Lamp Is Perfect for Home, Work, Spaceship

Honestly, we'd have posted the Stimuli 3.0 lamp even if it did nothing special. Just look at it, sitting there all science fiction-y, like some huge alien computer's vulnerable data core. But it just so happens that the spherical shape and surrounding panels have a specific function, to constantly adjust the lamp's light levels to correspond with that coming in through the windows. By shifting around the panels with an internal 3 axis gearbox, light output can fill the light gap left by a waning sun, maintaining a constant light level through the day. Plus, it'll match your alien autopsy dinner table fabulously. [Cnatt via Yanko Design]