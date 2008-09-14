Steve Jobs Does Not Have a Licence Plate From the Future

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It's well known that Steve's Merc does not have a licence plate, but a barcode. Many thought that this sticker was some sort of replacement, an agreement with the state of California to display his information. But some car saavy folks tell us that Jobs' bar code is just be the VIN number to his car and, according to the state of California, no one is exempt from having a licence plate. The fine for driving without one is US$250 per occurrence—coincidentally (or not-so-coincidentally?), the price of an iPod classic. [iPhone Savior]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

