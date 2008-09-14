Steve Jobs Does Not Have a Licence Plate From the Future

It's well known that Steve's Merc does not have a licence plate, but a barcode. Many thought that this sticker was some sort of replacement, an agreement with the state of California to display his information. But some car saavy folks tell us that Jobs' bar code is just be the VIN number to his car and, according to the state of California, no one is exempt from having a licence plate. The fine for driving without one is US$250 per occurrence—coincidentally (or not-so-coincidentally?), the price of an iPod classic. [iPhone Savior]