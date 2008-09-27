Steve Ballmer Thinks PCs Can Run 5x Faster Without Crapware

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We hate crapware, you hate crapware, and Steve Ballmer hates crapware. Here's what Ballmer said last night about it.

When people complain about computers coming with too many applications, it runs slowly, that's not a good thing. There's some basic hygiene that we and our partners can participate in together. We can clean them up, run five times faster with four times more battery life.

That's an exaggeration, of course. There's no way your computer is slowed down 5x by that trial version of McAfee. The whole situation seems like a parent giving his children too much leeway and then trying to rein them in when they've killed a hobo. Or rather, made a hobo really really slow and unusable. This kinda crap would never happen if Microsoft controlled both the hardware and the software.

