StellarWindow Transforms Your Computer Into Galactic Guide

The StellarWindow is a USB stick loaded with a compass and tilt sensors and bundled with software to convert your laptop or tablet into an astronomy guide. Point the system at what you want to see for 3D stock photography and more information, or speak your target into the computer and the StellarWindow will point you in the right direction. The major flaw with the StellarWindow is probably not that you have to lift you laptop to the sky (a USB extension could probably solve this problem) but that a computer screen's light will blind your eyes to the most faint of stars. Look for the StellarWindow this year for US$250. [Fairy Devices and Hobby Media via OhGizmo]