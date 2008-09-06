StellarWindow Transforms Your Computer Into Galactic Guide

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The StellarWindow is a USB stick loaded with a compass and tilt sensors and bundled with software to convert your laptop or tablet into an astronomy guide. Point the system at what you want to see for 3D stock photography and more information, or speak your target into the computer and the StellarWindow will point you in the right direction. The major flaw with the StellarWindow is probably not that you have to lift you laptop to the sky (a USB extension could probably solve this problem) but that a computer screen's light will blind your eyes to the most faint of stars. Look for the StellarWindow this year for US$250. [Fairy Devices and Hobby Media via OhGizmo]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

