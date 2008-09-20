Steampunk Predator Stands Guard Over Junk Shop

Officially we are sick to death of steampunk, but we are willing to make an exception for a Predator with the skull of his alien adversary stuck to his spear. Currently the 8-foot statue stands guard outside of a London junk shop as a means of luring customers in to buy useless old crap. Whether it is successful in that endeavor is unclear, but the owners of the junk shop are not so attached that they are unwilling to sell it off to the highest bidder. Unfortunately, that bidder will have to pony up at least 5000 British pounds to take it home. That's about $US9200 to us Yanks.

[Webhemera via Neatorama]