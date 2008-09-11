How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

'Staring' Sculpture Depicts Laser Cats In Duel to Death by Exploding Head

I'm no curator, but these two air-dry clay cat sculptures, merged by mere fluorescent tubing and wired up to glow like the heavens, make me want to start a museum entirely filled with sci-fi animals locked in deadly combat.

Sure, artist Steve Bishop was going for a more metaphoric approach, indicated by the name he chose, "Staring at Cat Staring at Cat Staring." But I prefer the more literal interpretation: These cats have lasers embedded into their ocular cavities, and they're not afraid to use 'em. It's kinda like Schrodinger's Cat, but now, the only uncertainty is which cat explodes first. [Steve Bishop via Core77, with a nod to Andy Samberg and Bill Hader]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles