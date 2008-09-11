'Staring' Sculpture Depicts Laser Cats In Duel to Death by Exploding Head

I'm no curator, but these two air-dry clay cat sculptures, merged by mere fluorescent tubing and wired up to glow like the heavens, make me want to start a museum entirely filled with sci-fi animals locked in deadly combat.

Sure, artist Steve Bishop was going for a more metaphoric approach, indicated by the name he chose, "Staring at Cat Staring at Cat Staring." But I prefer the more literal interpretation: These cats have lasers embedded into their ocular cavities, and they're not afraid to use 'em. It's kinda like Schrodinger's Cat, but now, the only uncertainty is which cat explodes first. [Steve Bishop via Core77, with a nod to Andy Samberg and Bill Hader]