Star Wars The Force Unleashed For iPhone Hands-On

We first saw the Force Unleashed iPhone game back at E3, and since then not a whole lot has changed. You still control Darth Vader's apprentice by drawing shapes on the screen to correspond with force powers or actions, which is quite suitable for the iPhone, but not as satisfying as it would be to actually draw lightsaber strikes or even swing around the phone like an idiot. Nevertheless, it's really polished and has luscious 2D backgrounds that your PS1/Dreamcast-era guy runs across. Worth $US9.99 (AU: $12.99) if you're a fan of Star Wars, lightsabers, or drawing shapes with your finger. [iTunes]