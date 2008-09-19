Always had something against Darth Vader and his many Stormtrooper cronies? Why not denigrate them to the lowest forms of consumer electronics by decapitating their shrunken heads and turning those into nifty Star Wars phone flashers? Now if you're in a way-too-noisy cantina, or if you're phone is on silent, the head of the Dark Lord (or Stormtrooper No. 37291018) will spin 'round and 'round to make sure you don't miss your call. How droll. $US9 a head. [Firebox via ]
Star Wars Flashers Use The Force (ie Flashing, Spinning Heads) to Alert You to Calls
