How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Star Trek's Enterprise Boldly Went 42 Years Ago Today

Star Trek fans will be tickled to know that the good ol' starship Enterprise first took flight on network TV on September 8th 1966, and split infinitives became OK. Actually, aspects of the show have become such cultural items that even non-sci-fi fans know the thrilling soundtrack, the iconic hull of NCC-1701 zipping into warp, Kirk, Spock, Scotty, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu and Chekov, polystyrene alien worlds, and the inevitable death of red-sweatered crewmen. Who hasn't switched on their mobile (or flipped it open... old Motorola StarTacs were the best) and muttered "beam me up, Scotty"? All that began 42 years ago, a number that'll please a different set of sci-fi fans. Fingers crossed for the upcoming reboot movie. [Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles