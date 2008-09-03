Star Trek Reboot Movie Will Have Tons of Gadgets

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The upcoming Star Trek reboot by J.J. Abrams has a lot going for it, from interesting choices in actors (John Cho, Simon Pegg and even a cameo by the son of James Doohan, the original Scotty), to updated special effects and concepts. What we're interested in are all the gadgets, from phasers to tricorders and even the ship itself.

How will they play in the update? Kind of like easter eggs, says Abrams, who stressed that the movie will be targeted toward people who have no idea of the history, yet have appearances by old die-hard devices like Uhura's Bluetooth headset that series fans can pick out. This means we should all get our wallets ready for the torrent of replica gadgets coming in 2009. [MTV Movies via Crunchgear]

