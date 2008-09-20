Stanton DaScratch SCS.3D DJ Pad Is All Touch Sensitive, Combines Mixer and Turntable In One Device

Stanton's new DaScratch USB-MIDI Tool is unique because it relies completely on touch technology to mix and manipulate music. With the possibility for 5 touch sensitive sliders, 19 touch sensitive buttons, and one giant, touch friendly rotary control (read: the big record-like circle in the middle), it appears you can run the show with little more than a laptop and one (maybe two) of these.

DaScratch not only uses the USB port for MIDI control, but also for power via USB bus. It's meant to scratch and scrub like most real and cd-based turntables, plus it has the capability cue, loop and adjust pitch on samples. Its roughly 8" by 5" by 1.5" in size and weighs under 3 pounds and is available for $US300. To get a better idea of how this thing works, be sure to check out the video. [Stanton]

Stanton Introduces DaScratch® Controller

New DaScratch a.k.a. SCS.3d features advanced touch-sensitive control for digital DJs

HOLLYWOOD, FL September 19, 2008 Stanton DJ, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of professional audio products for DJs, introduces the DaScratch, the companys newest addition to the SC System controller line. DaScratch is a USB-MIDI controller that combines fast response, easy customisation, and a compact form factor to create an ideal instrument for any digital DJ looking for total control over their software. Small and portable, DaScratch makes a space-friendly addition to any existing DJ gear set-up or can stand on its own as a complete controller solution.

DaScratch marks the introduction of Stantons StanTouch® technology, which allows DJs to use traditional performance motions and gestures on a touch-pad style surface. "With SCS.3d, we stepped back from the playing field and created something unique using emerging touch technology, states Jim Mazur, Stantons Director of Product Development. DJs are constantly looking for new ways to interact with their music. By studying their actions and creating a control surface analogy, we are able to bring some fresh ideas to fruition without being held back by traditional ways of interfacing with equipment."

The StanTouch® interface is highly responsive to popular functions such as scratching, scrubbing, and navigating through digital audio files. In addition, tactile buttons, triggers, and virtual faders are able to control samples, pitch, effects, cue and loop points, and other mappable functions. Multiple finger touches can also prompt quick kills on EQ's or transform effects on volume.

Another notable feature of the SCS.3d is the implementation of DaRouter® software. DaRouter allows customised support and control over most DJ, DAW, and audio applications. DaRouter also enables DaScratch to provide two-way user feedback by illuminating LEDs to indicate the status of buttons, triggers, virtual faders, and transport controls. A preset library is also available on the Stanton website that supports popular applications such as Traktor, Traktor Scratch, Ableton Live, and Serato Scratch Live. A complete list of supported current applications is available at www.StantonDJ.com.

According to Timothy Dorwart, CEO of the Stanton Group, "DaScratch reflects our commitment to deliver products based on technology, innovation and differentiation. The flexibility and affordability of DaScratch will attract new users to digital DJing while at the same time providing professional DJ's with a useful tool to augment their current rigs."

For simple connectivity into any set-up or environment, DaScratch features USB connection, allowing easy plug and play connection to your software. The unit is class compliant with Windows XP, Vista and Mac OSX to ensure that drivers are never needed, and is bus powered by design to ensure that no external power or batteries need to be used.

Additionally, the DaScratch employs the Magnect® connection system, allowing multiple SCS.3d units to securely snap together magnetically, creating a larger control surface with increased performance options. MSRP: $299

Technical Details:

5 Touch sensitive sliders (3 switchable via presets)

1 Touch sensitive continuous rotary control (switchable via preset)

4 Backlit (red, blue) buttons

10 Back lit (red, blue, purple) touch sensitive buttons

9 Backlit touch sensitive buttons (switchable via preset)

USB 1.1 and 2.0 class compliant MIDI controller

USB bus-powered*

System Requirements:

Mac: Power PC G5 or multicore Intel® processor Mac OSX (v10.4 or later)

Windows: PC running Windows XP or Vista

Dimensions (H x W x D): 8.52 in x 4.72 in x 1.38 in 216.5 mm x 120 mm x 35.25 mm

Shipping Weight: 2.64 lbs (1.2 Kg)

*USB hub / port must meet USB power specification

Package includes: DaScratch® Unit, USB cable, and Quickstart guide