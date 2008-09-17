Staggered Skyscraper Planned for NYC Looks Like an Etch-a-Sketch Disaster

Is it just me, or does this high-rise set to go up at 23 East 22nd Street in NYC look like it was designed on an Etch-a-Sketch by a dude who had too much coffee? Believe it or not, 18 families will undoubtedly pay a fortune to live here when the OMA designed project is completed in 2010. While the base of the structure appears to be braced by the surrounding buildings, I can't help but worry that this thing will topple over in a stiff breeze. [OMA via Dezeen]