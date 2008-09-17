Staggered Skyscraper Planned for NYC Looks Like an Etch-a-Sketch Disaster

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Is it just me, or does this high-rise set to go up at 23 East 22nd Street in NYC look like it was designed on an Etch-a-Sketch by a dude who had too much coffee? Believe it or not, 18 families will undoubtedly pay a fortune to live here when the OMA designed project is completed in 2010. While the base of the structure appears to be braced by the surrounding buildings, I can't help but worry that this thing will topple over in a stiff breeze. [OMA via Dezeen]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

