Sprint's Xohm WiMax Service Delayed Again, Possibly

We've been talking about Sprint's Xohm Wimax service for ages—tracking its on again, off again status. And now it looks like it's been slightly delayed again, from September to October 6th. A tipster at DSLreports is saying news on coverage, and the all-important pricing scheme will hit September 26th, on Sprint's site. But, according to Gearlog, Sprint's sticking with a September date when asked. So who knows when it'll hit, but we hope its soon so we can check out its promise of super-speedy internet access. [DSLreports via BGR]