Sprint's LG Lotus and Samsung HighNote: Fat Flip vs. Slim Slider

It's fitting that the two new Sprint phones from arch enemies LG and Samsung are so totally opposite in form. The US$150 LG Lotus is a chunky purple paisley QWERTY-keyed flip phone (also in black). As you can see in the gallery below, the US$100 HighNote from Samsung is a slider that elongates—emphasising thinness—in two different directions: down reveals the number pad, and up flashes a cute but no doubt underwhelming speaker. They're otherwise mostly similar, with 2-megapixel cameras, expandable memory (Lotus to 12GB, HighNote to 8GB) and support for Sprint's EVDO media services. [Press Release]