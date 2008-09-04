Sprint's HTC Touch Diamond Groped Ahead of Release by WSJ

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We've been keeping you up to date on the CDMA version of HTC's Touch Diamond, coming soon to Sprint, but the lucky buggers over at the Wall St Journal got their mitts on one ahead of its launch. It's fatness turns out to be 15mm in size, partly due to that 1,350 mAh battery good for 4.2 hours of talk time. It comes with Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional Edition with a Sprint-customised TouchFLO interface plus a bunch of extras like Dataviz's Documents to Go Suite, Opera browser, a YouTube app and it works with Sprint TV and the Sprint Music Store. There's also 4GB of internal memory, a 3.2-megapixel camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth A2DP. The price is now set at US$250, apparently, with 2-year contract, and it's now due mid-September. [WSJ via CNET]

