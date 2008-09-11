How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sprint Intros BlackBerry Curve 8350i Push-to-Talk for Nextel (Why?)

Sprint today unveiled the BlackBerry Curve 8350i Push-to-Talk for its cute little Nextel customers. Our wild guess is that this is a limited run, aimed at the last four people on earth who somehow need a real business smartphone but still use Nextel. [Sprint]

