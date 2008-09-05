Back when Sprint's US$100 million shot to the iPhone's nuts kicked off, the Instinct had two big things the iPhone didn't: 3G and GPS. Now, the iPhone's got both of those, making the Instinct a non-contender, right? Not in Instinct vs. iPhone, 3G Redux. We won't spoil it for you, but guess who wins by Sprint's count with a bigger 3G network, turn-by-turn directions, and sprinkles. Yes, sprinkles. [Sprint]
Sprint Instinct vs. iPhone: Revenge of the 3G (Guess Who Still Wins?)
