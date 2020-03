True to their word, the folks at Sprint came through and put the HTC Touch Diamond up for sale today at Sprint.com, just as we said they would. Nothing's changed since we confirmed the September 14 release date 10 days ago, and that includes the US$250 price tag, with a two-year contract, and US$100 mail-in rebate. The US$200 price point we yearned for earlier did not make a surprise appearance today. Bummer. [Sprint]