Special Dongle De-Bricks Dead Wiis, Loads Any Homebrew

Internally, Nintendo uses a tool called a "Waikiki adapter" to boot Nintendo Wiis in recovery mode—bricked or not. Now one modder has apparently duplicated the device, a simple flash drive that fits in the GameCube memory port of the Wii, and set a demonstration to some righteous 80s guitar riffs. If commercialised, not only could such a device make homebrew a whole lot less risky—it could usher in a whole new era of Wii piracy as you can load any code you want from this recovery menu...which would be horrible and awful and evil, of course. [via tehskeen]