How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Special Dongle De-Bricks Dead Wiis, Loads Any Homebrew

Internally, Nintendo uses a tool called a "Waikiki adapter" to boot Nintendo Wiis in recovery mode—bricked or not. Now one modder has apparently duplicated the device, a simple flash drive that fits in the GameCube memory port of the Wii, and set a demonstration to some righteous 80s guitar riffs. If commercialised, not only could such a device make homebrew a whole lot less risky—it could usher in a whole new era of Wii piracy as you can load any code you want from this recovery menu...which would be horrible and awful and evil, of course. [via tehskeen]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles