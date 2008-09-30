Speakers for Those Who Love the Cries of Cold, Starving Children

Sure, you may be an audiophile, but I'm an Audiophile. What's that mean? My ears are so honed and my listening so advanced that I've outgrown even the most crystal clear of symphonic reproductions. So I only listen to music through speakers that imply the misery of others, like the Speaker Buddies from designer Alex Underwood. Because until I can get my hands on an authentic Inuit child-slave to sob through La finta giardiniera, these speakers are pretty much the next best thing. [designboom via bbGadgets]