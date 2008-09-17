SPAcer is Flip-Up Spa Bath For Tiny Homes

In the manner of space-saving beds that zip into the ceiling and bookcases concealed in stairways is the SPAcer bath design by Dominik Chojnacki. It's designed to swivel upright and slide out of the way when its not in use, then hinge down and connect with a floor-based drain/support assembly when you fancy a quick jacuzzi. Actually a rather elegant concept for small apartments, given the huge mass and space-invaderiness of your normal spa-bath: it'd just be a question of designing the body and hinge to be strong enough, and making that drain connection fool-proof. [Yanko Design]