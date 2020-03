This Bendiboard Retroboard Invaders is a flexible roll-up rubber keyboard adorned with those famous pixellated alien Space Invaders. It's bendy, it's got aliens, it's got a space key depicting a laser gun-base. You can spill coffee on it safely if you get a little energetic in your gaming, and it's US$40. Enough said, because I can't think of a way of writing the Space Invaders sound effects down as text. [Technabob]