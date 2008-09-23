How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sound Wave-Driven Liquid Lenses Good For Lightweight Future Phones, UAVs

Scientists at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute have come up with this freaky adaptive liquid-lens that can capture 250 in-focus images per second. It's essentially droplets of water in a pair, trapped in a chamber and driven by a high-frequency sound wave to oscillate.

As the drops wiggle back and forth, surface tension changes the droplet's shapes, and thus the light-focusing performance each has: images are then captured by a standard sensor placed at the focal point behind the droplet assembly. Bespoke imaging software then coordinates with the in-focus moments and records the images, disposing of the out-of-focus ones.

Basically the system makes photos that're "almost always in focus - no matter how close or far away it is from an object" according to the project leader. And since the tech is cheap and relatively simple to implement, the science team thinks it's the sort of thing you'll see in mobile phones in the future, and possibly in UAVs and other gadgets with imaging requirements. [Physorg]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles