Sony's XDV-W600 Portable TV Does Something Like No Other Bravia: Goes Bathing

Sony's XDV-W600 is no 60-inch high-contrast plasma TV, for sure: no, it'll sell for a different reason... it's waterproof. In fact, it meets IPX 7 and IPX 6 specs, and can safely go three feet under for half an hour. Clearly designed to go in the bathroom, it looks a smidge like a bar of soap, and has a 4-inch screen, recording function to its own 2GB internal memory, and runs for 23 hours from its own batteries supplemented by AAs. Bathing TV fans may be disappointed though: it's a oneseg digital unit, so we're unlikely to see this weirdness in the US. [AVWatch and Akihabaranews]