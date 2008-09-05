Sony's Prototype 400-Disc Blu-ray Mega Changer Spied in Dark Corner

Last year at CEDIA, Sony made a splash with a refrigerator-sized Blu-ray home server with 200-disc changer. This year it's nowhere to be seen, but in its place, Sony is showing a 400-disc changer of a more sensible size. The company isn't saying much, except that it's coming in 2009, it's going to be BD-Live capable, and that it will have RS-232C controls for the home-theatre hardcores. Great! Now all you need are 400 Blu-ray discs worth owning. (It will hold DVDs and CDs, too, of course, but why waste it?)