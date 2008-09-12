Sony's New Vaio NS and CS Laptops Are (Almost) HD Ready

The NS series of laptops is the latest in Sony's Vaio update frenzy, and they're machines aimed at delivering HD video. Hence the NS is available with a Blu-ray ROM drive and has a widescreen 15.4-inch Xbrite-Eco LCD for showing video off. Trouble is, the screen resolution is 1200x800, just enough to deliver 720p, but not enough for 1080p. Ditto for the cool new CS, which already made it to Japan. They both also have minimum battery lives of 1.5 hours—likely what you'll get when you're trying to watch that 2-hour Blu-ray movie. More overall feature info below:

The NS has a built-in A-V mode which pops up a shortcut menu to nine selected programs, which could be media players, music players, browsers, and includes media control functions. It's got a 2GHz Core 2 Duo processor, 4GB of RAM, 250GB HDD, 1.3-megapixel webcam, and all the usual connections except for Bluetooth. There's Vaio Movie Story software aboard, for "professional-looking" video editing, but the lack of a Blu-ray burning drive might frustrate your HD film-making desires. It's also got a textured exterior, which may tickle your pickle, and comes in nightfall blue, silk white and granite silver. Out in the Fall, US$650 to US$1,000 if you want Blu-ray. [SonyStyle]

Sony's also announced that the CS range of Vaios, that we mentioned before for the Japanese market, are also coming to the US. These are similarly entertainment-focused machines, also with a Blu-ray ROM drive option and A-V mode, but just a 14.1-inch screen. It's also got a "uniquely configured" keyboard with extra inter-key spacing and, surprisingly and strangely, and in-built "12-tone music analyser" visualiser system which produces an LED light-show beneath the wrist rest. Weird. The CS will cost between US$920 and US$1,070 depending on whether you choose BD.

