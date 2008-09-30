How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony's BDP-S350 Blu-ray Player Officially $300 and BD-Live Capable

Not only did Sony's mainstream BDP-S350 Blu-ray player finally get its firmware update to be fully compatible with the net-interactive BD-Live (BD 2.0) content already hitting stores, but it also got that $100 price reduction we told you about. Even on the MSRP-only Sony Style site, it's $299.99, which means it could be found even cheaper at competitive retailers. When you bring it home, you still have to upgrade the firmware to make it fully BD 2.0 compatible, and you still have to stick a flash drive of your own into the back of it, but those are small obstacles for a Sony-branded Blu-ray player that's (FINALLY) cheaper than a damn PS3.

AU: Sony launched this player in Australia last week at their UCHI event. It has an RRP of $449, and that isn't likely to go down any time soon...

[Sony]

