Sony's US$2000 BDP-S5000ES Flagship Blu-ray Player: Stuck Between Pioneer and a PS3

Sony is trying to bargain with potential buyers of Pioneer's US$2,200 BDP-09FD: For US$200 less, you can get yourself the BDP-S5000ES. Meanwhile, it's equally intended to regain the love of all those home-theatre enthusiasts who bee-lined it for the PS3 (rather than a dedicated BD player) because of its networking and speed.

The Sony competes well with the Pioneer. Both are BD-Live capable with Ethernet, and have isolated audio circuitry for crazy-good sound. The Sony jacks the colour depth up to 14 bits, while the Pioneer goes all the way to 16 bits. (Since no TV can display better than 10-bit colour at this point, it's a funny spec race, but hey, one day your 20-bit TV will be laughing at both of them.) But like its gaming-system relative, the Sony also has a six-second startup and the famous don't-say-it-out-loud "XrossMediaBar," aka XMB, even better known as the menu system for PS3s. There's a lot more going on inside the player, as you can see below. But it's probably still not a match for the Pioneer, and it definitely won't play Resistance 2 no matter how loudly you scream at it.