Sony Vaio AW Laptop With Adobe RGB Screen Is a Photographer's Dream

Sony's AW Laptop isn't really meant for the average technology set, but its ocean of storage space, high quality screen and HDMI out seem to indicate it's more for a designer who needs colour accuracy, or a photographer who has to run through a lot of shots. And with a palm rest that matches the grip on the Sony Alpha DSLR, the two go hand in hand.

The 18.4-inch, 16:9 AW screen supports the Adobe RGB colour profile with reproduction to 137%, and runs 64 bit Vista Ultimate. It has a 2.53 Ghz Core 2 Duo processor, 512 MB Nvidia GeForce 9600M GT graphics card, 4 GB RAM and a Blu-ray burner. Filling out its 3.6-kilo frame is a hard drive configuration that includes twin 64 GB SSDs with a 500 GB spinner, or up to a terabyte of standard storage.

The premium version of the Sony AW will start a US$2000 (non-premium model sans Adobe RGB screen starts at US$1600), but as usual, expect that price to go up, up, up as you spec it out. It should arrive in stores in late September. [Sony]