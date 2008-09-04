Sony US Confirms VPL-HW10 and VPL-VW70 Projectors (US$3,500 or US$8,000, Your Choice)

Sony may have teased us with its newest projectors at IFA, but today in the US, the company announced availability and pricing. We guessed US$3,000 for the VPL-HW10, but we were close but not totally right. The solid 1080p Bravia SXRD (LCOS-based) projector with 30,000:1 dynamic contrast is a "value" play, but it's still expensive at US$3,500. The step-up VPL-VW70 doubles the contrast, and lets you fit an external lens that morphs the picture into a 2.35:1 widescreen ratio without losing pixels. (That extra lens is sold separately.) The VW70 is US$8,000. There aren't much more details about either yet, but what we do have is below.

SONY INTRODUCES TWO NEW 1080p SXRD FRONT HOME THEATRE PROJECTORS

DENVER, Sept. 3, 2008 (CEDIA Booth #600) - Sony Electronics today unveiled two full high-definition 1080p BRAVIA® projectors (models VPL-VW70 and VPL-HW10) offering more choices for customers looking for the ultimate home theatre viewing experience.

The new 1920 x 1080 progressive Silicon X-tal Reflective Display (SXRD™) projectors feature 24p True Cinema™ technology, delivering film-like performance.

Built for the home theatre enthusiast, the VPL-VW70 features 60,000:1 dynamic contrast, brightness of 800 ANSI lumens.

The model can accept an external anamorphic lens (sold separately) that, when paired with Sony's Anamorphic Zoom Mode, allows users to take full advantage of panel resolution and screen size while watching a movie with native aspect ratio of 2:32:1. When Anamorphic Zoom is selected through the remote, the VPL-VW70 will output a trigger signal that can be used to activate the optional lens and screen transition to maximize the theatre experience with a 2.35:1 movie.

For customers looking to enter the full HD home theatre at a value, Sony's VPL-HW10 model features a 30,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 1000 ANSI lumens for brighter room applications.

Specifically designed with the custom installation market in mind, the projectors are also equipped with a panel alignment adjustment function that aligns each red, green and blue pixel for precise images. The adjustment range is +/-1 pixel in 1/10 pixel steps. The VPL-VW70 takes it a step further with panel zone alignment allowing users to further calibrate the picture. The model also adds a unique automatic lens cover that helps protect the lens from dust.

Both models feature the BRAVIA Engine™ all-digital video signal processing engine with unique algorithms for noise reduction and colour enhancement to deliver sharp, vibrant images.

The VPL-VW70 projector will be available in November for about $8,000, while the VPL-HW10 unit will be available in September for about $3,500. Both models will be offered direct at Sony Style® retail stores nationwide and authorised dealers around the country.