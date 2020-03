Now not only can you get Sony's OLED TV for the bargain bin price of US$1,748, you'll also soon be able to make that 11-inch hunk of visual sexiness completely wireless. Sony recently revealed a completely cordless version of the XEL-1 with an integrated HDTV tuner, a battery, and a wall mount. No specific information about the timing and price of the "I've got no strings" version, but Sony promises it'll be out "soon." [AV Watch via Engadget]