The impending PS4, which we last heard was coming in 2010, might be based on the same Cell processor that currently powers the PS3. Japanese tech site PC Watch said that Sony will forgo designing a completely new processor in a cost-saving attempt, and try to squeeze out some moderate technical advancement on its existing investment. Bad news for those hoping Sony would continue its one-upmanship war with Microsoft, but perhaps it means the company's decided to focus on innovation, like the Wii. A new way of gaming with a tweaked-up version of PS3 graphics doesn't sound too shabby to me. [PC Watch via Gamecyte]
Sony PS4 Will Use Existing PS3 Cell Processor
