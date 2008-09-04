Sony LV All-In-One Entertainment PC One Ups The LT With HDMI-in And Integrated HD Tuner

Sony's LV all-in-one PC is the direct successor to the LT desktop PC released earlier this year, but this time around, they added two crucial features — HDMI-in and an integrated ATSC tuner. This means you can watch over the air TV or connect any HD cablebox, DVR, Game Console, DVD/Blu-Ray player, etc..., without the need for special hardware. Furthermore, the 24-inch WUXGA screen works regardless of whether the computer is on or not.

As far as hardware goes, the high end LV has a 3.16 Ghz Core 2 Duo Processor, 4 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD, NVIDIA GEFORCE 9300M Video Card, built-in 1.3 MP webcam and a Blu-ray burner. Connectivity options include A2DP Bluetooth 2.0 and 802.11n wireless networking. It also has tons of inputs, such as 5 USB ports, S-Video, composite video, S/PDIF, Memory Stick Pro and SDHC readers, ExpressCard/34 slot and Ethernet. Plus, the unit is VESA wall mountable, and the wireless keyboard comes with an integrated touchpad.

Sony also announced their JS line of all-in-one PCs, which are the cheaper, far more basic cousin to the LV. Equipped with a 20-inch screen and 3.0 GHz Core 2 Duo processor, the JS is meant to be used as a straight forward computer, as opposed to a media machine. The premium model has a BD-ROM drive, 500 GB HDD, 4 GB RAM, built-in webcam and Intel integrated graphics. It also has A2DP Bluetooth, 802.11n wi-fi, and 5 USB ports. The JS will come in black, silver and pink colours.

The Sony LV will be available this fall starting at US$1600, but expect the spec'd out model to run in the US$3000 range. The JS will also be available in the Fall starting at US$1000, but again, with the higher end features, will likely cost much more. [Sony]