Sony Launches UCHI, A 'New Perspective On Digital Living'

Sony have sent out media invitations to an upcoming showcase of their new products called UCHI. While our non-Japanese speaking readers may think that sounds like a rare form of noodle found in dodgy chinese restaurants, our Japanese-speaking readers will (correctly) know that uchi is the Japanese word for "home" or "inside".

Sony promises that UCHI will be a "visionary display of tech-fused design combined with spectacular architecture", which sounds like it could be a pretty unique way of checking out their latest range of upcoming products.

The event's going to be hosted by Sony Australia MD Carl Rose and begins on September 23.

For those of you who remember last year's Experience More event, you'll know that Sony generally put on a good spread of gadgets this time of the year, so we'll be expecting some great things.

But even more importantly, stay tuned for your chance to win exclusive tickets to experience UCHI for yourself, with the chance to party with some of Sony BMG's hottest new artists.